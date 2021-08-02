5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $655,000

You will not want to miss this amazingly lovely and spacious home in the popular secluded neighborhood of Spicewood Trails. Characterized by large wooded lots, beautiful homes, and the great Reagan school district, this is one of Winston-Salem's most sought-after neighborhoods. Offering room for everyone and everything, this extraordinary 5-6 BR, 4.1 BA home offers so many gathering spaces for fun and entertainment. The open floor plan includes living room, huge open kitchen/breakfast room, large bedrooms and baths, upper level playroom/6th BR, screened porch and grilling deck, and a huge finished basement with high ceilings and recreation space galore, bedroom full bath, and flex room for office or exercise. Plus SO many closets and storage areas. Added since closing are the finished lower level, additional parking pad beside the attached garage, and fencing, both around the yard and mechanicals/trash receptacles. A very special offering...