 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $655,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $655,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $655,000

You will not want to miss this amazingly lovely and spacious home in the popular secluded neighborhood of Spicewood Trails. Characterized by large wooded lots, beautiful homes, and the great Reagan school district, this is one of Winston-Salem's most sought-after neighborhoods. Offering room for everyone and everything, this extraordinary 5-6 BR, 4.1 BA home offers so many gathering spaces for fun and entertainment. The open floor plan includes living room, huge open kitchen/breakfast room, large bedrooms and baths, upper level playroom/6th BR, screened porch and grilling deck, and a huge finished basement with high ceilings and recreation space galore, bedroom full bath, and flex room for office or exercise. Plus SO many closets and storage areas. Added since closing are the finished lower level, additional parking pad beside the attached garage, and fencing, both around the yard and mechanicals/trash receptacles. A very special offering...

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News