 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $679,900

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $679,900

Beautiful and spacious traditional home on cul-de-sac rd. Welcoming circular drive, covered front porch and wood front doors. The lg foyer with inlaid wood floors opens to the DR and LR as well as the 2 story great room w/ FP and wood floors, view of the beautiful well-landscaped fenced backyard (2021) through the awesome four season porch (2015). Two covered patio areas, great outdoor entertaining. The great room is also open to the breakfast room and kitchen w/ wood floor, stunning granite tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel ovens and refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher. The primary suite w/ a huge walk-in closet and bath w/ a gorgeous stained glass window, shower w/ double shower heads and jetted tub. 4 large BRs upstairs w/ 2 baths. Huge bment playroom w/ FP and wet bar, full bath, and office w/ built-in shelves. Oversized 3-car garage w/ an additional workshop. New roof (2021). HSA Warranty included! HOA w/ pool, tennis, walking trail, playground, basketball, tennis and clubhouse.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert