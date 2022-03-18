5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $679,900

Beautiful and spacious traditional home on cul-de-sac rd. Welcoming circular drive, covered front porch and wood front doors. The lg foyer with inlaid wood floors opens to the DR and LR as well as the 2 story great room w/ FP and wood floors, view of the beautiful well-landscaped fenced backyard (2021) through the awesome four season porch (2015). Two covered patio areas, great outdoor entertaining. The great room is also open to the breakfast room and kitchen w/ wood floor, stunning granite tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel ovens and refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher. The primary suite w/ a huge walk-in closet and bath w/ a gorgeous stained glass window, shower w/ double shower heads and jetted tub. 4 large BRs upstairs w/ 2 baths. Huge bment playroom w/ FP and wet bar, full bath, and office w/ built-in shelves. Oversized 3-car garage w/ an additional workshop. New roof (2021). HSA Warranty included! HOA w/ pool, tennis, walking trail, playground, basketball, tennis and clubhouse.