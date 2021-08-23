5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $679,900

Beautifully landscaped private yard highlights this stunning custom built offering on one of GF's premier cul de sacs! Gorgeous cherry paneled study/library with fireplace; gracious dining room for entertaining. Beautiful Den w/built-ins & open to large gourmet kitchen! Lovely screened porch & deck provide outdoor living spaces for all occasions and seasons. Excellent bedroom arrangements on the upper level plus upper level bonus room! Lower level is fantastic with playroom, Game Room, 5th bedroom and full bath! A FABULOUS HOME!