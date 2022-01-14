 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $679,900

Fabulous home in private setting with amazing entertaining spaces. Conveniently located on cul-de-sac. From the moment you walk in the door you will be delighted by the attention to detail found in the moldings, soaring ceilings and light filled rooms. The primary bedroom is conveniently located on the main level with his and her closets. Main level laundry. Spacious rooms for spreading out or gathering together. Whether relaxing inside or entertaining guest by the outdoor fireplace there is a place to meet all your needs. Basement boasts playroom with full daylight windows, fireplace, 5th Bedroom, full bath and exercise/office or potential 6th bedroom.3 car garage, permanent steps to attic and more. Ready for you to call it home today!

