5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $679,900

A MUST SEE!!! Situated at the end of a quiet street this beautiful 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath home in popular Spicewood Trails has all the space you have been dreaming of. Features include main level primary, gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, sprinkler system, 3 car garage, granite counter tops, 2 stone fireplaces, finished basement and lots of storage space. Enjoy your evenings in the level back yard from your screened in porch or the uncovered deck. ***Showings start 1/21/22.***

