5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $749,000

Extremely hard to find spacious five bedroom all brick home in Buena Vista! All rooms are generously proportioned. Recent renovations include all new bathrooms by DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen, refinished hardwood floors and new carpet on the upper level. Completely refinished lower level with new flooring, paint, and bathroom. Primary suite on the main level. Thoughtful details throughout and abundant natural light. 3 car garage - unheard of in Buena Vista! Seven to ten minutes from downtown and both hospitals.