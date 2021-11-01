 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $749,000

You will LOVE this Updated home in Greenbrier Farm! Owners have painted the entire interior of the home! Kitchen has been updated w/Granite Countertops, updated the cabinetry & new backsplash! Kitchen opens to breakfast & living room w/built-ins & fireplace! Primary suite on MAIN level-updated w/hardwood floors, newly designed bathroom w/ soaking tub, tile, new vanity cabinetry w/granite, awesome open, large, tiled shower you will love! Home has been updated w/beautiful new light fixtures throughout! Bonus perfect for movies or games - 3 guest bedrooms up w 2 bathrm. LLl rec room w/fireplace & new plank VCT flooring, guest bedroom/office or workout. 3 car garage! Relaxing outdoor living w/ wood-burning, stone fireplace! Pool, tennis, playground, greenway in neighborhood.

