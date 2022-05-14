5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $794,900

Buy almost new construction and move right in. This gorgeous home is situation in a private peaceful setting in Brookberry Farm - dead end road and can’t build on the lot next door. City-maintained easements behind. Owners thoughtfully customized this home. Chef's kitchen of your dreams with beautiful finishes, gas cook top, and oversized island. The main level primary suite was extended to include larger bath and larger walk-in closet. The suite includes beautiful separate tub and tile shower and dual vanities with added vanity storage. Two bedrooms on the main and two full baths on the main. Upstairs features three more spacious bedrooms, a large bonus room, & two additional baths. The sight lines are gorgeous and you'll love the open floor plan with natural light gleaming in from the plethora of windows. Lots of options for outdoor entertaining including an extended covered front porch, screened back porch, & separate back patio. Lot is plumbed for a sprinkler system. See Agent Only