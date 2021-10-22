You have to see this charming brick Georgian in Buena Vista! A two story foyer and warm hardwood floors greet you the moment you walk in the door. Abundant windows and 10' ceilings provide plenty of natural light. The main level owner's suite features a double sided fireplace and sitting room with access to the private patio and courtyard area. Need a dedicated work space/office? Look no further! The office/library over the garage is the perfect space with ample storage courtesy of the custom shelving. The second floor features four bedrooms with two baths. Entertaining is a breeze with an semi-open concept, surround sound system, updated kitchen, butler's pantry and a formal dining room. Any golfer will love that it is centrally located between two prestigious, private clubs. Book your appointment to see all this home has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $795,000
