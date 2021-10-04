 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $799,000

Fabulous mid-century modern all on one level in wonderful Buena Vista location, walking distance to shopping, schools & parks! Open living room and dining area, with adjoining interior patio courtyard – perfect for entertaining. Beautifully renovated kitchen with large island & separate eat-in bar, open to inviting den with fireplace. 4 Bedrooms & 2 separate offices, or use the second office as your 5th bedroom. Primary bedroom with updated bath & French doors to private backyard. Plus a playroom with cork floor. So many ways to live comfortably and enjoy life in this very cool home!

