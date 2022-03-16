5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $815,000

Everything that you are looking for in Brookberry Farm! Abundant space including bedrooms/ bathrooms on all 3 levels is perfect for large families or multi-generational living arrangements! Working from home? Ideal his and her dedicated office spaces! Looking for outdoor living? Check out the screened porch and large, fenced yard! Easy access to Meadowlark Rd or Robinhood Road, and a short walk or bike ride to the swimming pool, playground, tennis courts and clubhouse!