5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $819,900

Picture-perfect home with all the accoutrements you love! The main level features a lovely primary suite with a vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, spacious closet, & spa-like bath, as well as a guest bedroom/office! The great room, kitchen & breakfast are open and blanketed with lots of windows and natural light. Coffered ceilings and built-in cabinetry flank the fireplace, the kitchen has an oversized island perfect for meal-prepping, and the shiplap and wainscoting throughout provide lots of architectural detail. Upper level has 3 BRs, each with generous closets & a playroom. The upper level hallway has built-in desk/cabinetry—perfect for home office or schooling. The soft color palate of this home is warm and inviting. Plantation shutters and builtin cabinetry scattered throughout this home optimizes every inch of space. A 3-car garage, vaulted screened-in porch and fenced yard complete this home! Brookberry Farm residents love the pool, tennis, fishing & clubhouse amenities, too!