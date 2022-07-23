5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $829,900

Better than new home in well-established and popular Sherwood Forest. This 2016 well-constructed home has the most desirable, open floor plan with extraordinary finishes. The warm wood doors and stone steps welcomes you home! The huge foyer opens to wood floors in the dining room, w/wainscot, the great room w/coffered ceilings, built-ins & fireplace, kitchen w/large island, granite tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, stone floor screen porch. The private, main level primary suite has huge tiles shower and big closet w/wood built-ins and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms and baths are private. One BR has wood shelves for a perfect office. Two additional bedrooms and baths are located upstairs with a bonus room and 700 +/- sq ft for storage or future expansion. Large two-car garage that is attached to the large mudroom or drop area and laundry room. Generator available when needed. Beautiful landscaping with sprinkler system and fenced backyard. Conditioned crawl space.