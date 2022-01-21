5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $849,000

Elegant and spacious ONE LEVEL living in Buena Vista. Recently renovated throughout, beautiful molding, large pantry, exposed beams in the den, built in shelving in the office. 5 BRs split into two wings, private master suite with expansive walk-in shower. Primary bedroom suite and den both lead to an enormous light filled sunroom overlooking a slate patio, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Meticulously landscaped; backyard enclosed by an adorable white picket fence. Future expansion space over detached 2-car garage.