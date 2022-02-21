5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $849,900

Desirable Brookberry Farm! Showings start 2/18. Built by Jonathan Lee, originally a Parade Home, this has SO MANY UPGRADES! 5 bedrooms, all ensuite, Primary on main. Great room has stone fireplace, gas logs, & gorgeous built-ins. Enjoy your morning coffee on the lovely screened porch! The main level office has a dramatic vaulted/beamed ceiling. There are exquisite moldings throughout the house, including the finished playroom & mudroom in the basement! The kitchen is a chef's delight with high end appliances, a walk in pantry and loads of workspace. Alarm system, sprinkler system, 3 car garage, Neighborhood amenities including: Pool, tennis courts, workout facility, clubhouse, playground and so much more!