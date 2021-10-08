 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $849,900

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $849,900

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $849,900

Exquisite 5 bedroom, 4 ½ bath home with open floor plan on beautifully landscaped lot designed by Hardscape Concepts with gas firepit, outdoor lighting and hot tub. Masterful kitchen renovation, primary bedroom on the main level. Full finished basement with home theatre and potential for an in-law suite. Plenty of heated storage. Lovely screened porch. Truly a home to see, make your appointment today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News