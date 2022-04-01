 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $849,900

OPEN HOUSE 4/3 from 2-4pm. Welcome to Brookberry Farm where you can feel like you're on vacation every day w its zero entry pool, lake pavilion for fishing, tennis courts, playground, ampitheater for movie night, fitness center & clubhouse or barn for events. Better yet, come home to your beautifully updated home on one of the neighborhood's largest lots. 2-story foyer w/custom board & batten accents leads to your great room w/ shiplap accent wall & built-ins. Gas fireplace & solar tube lighting upgrade. Entertaining is a breeze w/ the open floorplan, screened-in porch, deck & outdoor fire pit. The fully renovated kitchen offers a large quartz island w/ farmhouse sink, Carrara marble backsplash, stainless appl., updated lighting & fixtures, pantry & custom surround sound. Primary BR & a versatile study/5th BR on main. Primary bath w soaking tub, separate dbl sinks, & renovated shower. 2nd full BA on main located next to the study/5th BR. Upstairs you will find 3 BR w bonus / rec room.

