5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $850,000

HURRY!!! This gorgeous home in the prestigious Thornhilll neighborhood sits on more than an acre in the heart of Winston and super close to dining, shopping, greenways and entertainment. This is an entertainers delight with large, oversized rooms and a huge walkout basement with private storage and a workshop. The main level 2 car garage and main level owners suite is the hottest ticket in town! Upstairs additional bedrooms and storage abound. Office, school and play spaces are perfect for homebodies! By spring the new owners will LOVE the outdoor dining, lush green and super private lot. Book your private tour today! Priced to sell and ready for your touches! Enjoy your tour today! Open House 1/30 from 2-4pm.