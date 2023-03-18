Magnificent custom built home by Wishon & Carter Builders in The Arbors at Brookberry! This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home features a wonderful layout with open floor plan to great room and dining, a show stopping chef’s kitchen with a huge island, gas range, double ovens, a hidden walk-in pantry and Bertazzoni appliances! The living room opens to a beautiful screened-in porch. There is also a walk-out patio which leads to the flat backyard. The main level Primary bedroom has a luxurious bathroom with a large walk-in tiled shower, soaking tub and spacious closet. There is flexibility for a formal dining room or dedicated office space on main level, as well as a second bedroom suite. Upstairs you will find spacious bedrooms with excellent closet space, an open loft and bonus room area which is ideal for a home office, hobbies, exercise equipment, or game room and a huge walk-in attic for storage. Enjoy all of the amenities in Brookberry Farms! An absolute must see!