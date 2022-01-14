5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $895,000

Exceptional one-owner home in Brookberry Farm! Superior quality construction combined with a spacious, comfortable design; perfectly located in the neighborhood. With 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, including 2 on the main level, the flexibility of living or working from home space is unlimited. Custom details are offered in every space, including a built-in desk and dresser, upgraded closet systems, detailed trim work throughout, breakfast bar, plus custom showers and tile work. 3 car garage, large screened porch with wood trim, custom rear patio, tankless water heater. Chat with friends on the short walk to the pool, tennis courts, and playground, or practice your short game in your own backyard on the custom-designed golf green! See agent-only remarks.