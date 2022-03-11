5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $925,000

Immaculate! Former Parade of Homes Gold Star winner by Darren Burke. The upgrades, trim package, and attention to detail have to be seen in person to be appreciated. Already boasting over 4000 sf there is an unfinished 350+ sf bonus room as well as a full unfinished basement. Features Include: Quartz Countertops; Subway Backsplash; Built-In Fridge; Pot Filler; Hardwood Floors; Walk-in Pantry; Recessed Lighting; Custom Laundry w/ Pet Washing Area; Fireplace: Tile Shower; Louvered Shutters; Eze-breeze System; and More! Enjoy everything that Brookberry Farm has to offer including a pool, playground, clubhouse, tennis, volleyball, and more. Showings begin March 18th. Book your showing today!