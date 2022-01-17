5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $939,900

Beautiful Custom Home! Built by Paul Deren as his personal residence and filled with upgrades. This is truly one that you need to see in person to appreciate. Features Include: Granite Counters; Bosch Appliances; 2 Dishwashers; Double Wall Oven; Gas Cooktop; Hardwood Floors; Intercom; 3 tankless hot water heaters; Crown Molding; Built-ins; and more! The home has 2 ML primary bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms throughout, a basement kitchenette for opt in-law suite, and ability to increase finished square footage. Schedule your showing today!