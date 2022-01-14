 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $939,900

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $939,900

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $939,900

Beautiful Custom Home! Built by Paul Deren as his personal residence and filled with upgrades. This is truly one that you need to see in person to appreciate. Features Include: Granite Counters; Bosch Appliances; 2 Dishwashers; Double Wall Oven; Gas Cooktop; Hardwood Floors; Intercom; 3 tankless hot water heaters; Crown Molding; Built-ins; and more! The home has 2 ML primary bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms throughout, a basement kitchenette for opt in-law suite, and ability to increase finished square footage. Schedule your showing today! Call Today! 336-283-8689

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert