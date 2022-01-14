Beautiful Custom Home! Built by Paul Deren as his personal residence and filled with upgrades. This is truly one that you need to see in person to appreciate. Features Include: Granite Counters; Bosch Appliances; 2 Dishwashers; Double Wall Oven; Gas Cooktop; Hardwood Floors; Intercom; 3 tankless hot water heaters; Crown Molding; Built-ins; and more! The home has 2 ML primary bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms throughout, a basement kitchenette for opt in-law suite, and ability to increase finished square footage. Schedule your showing today! Call Today! 336-283-8689
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $939,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Teachers upset, school board members embarrassed as district grapples with $16 million calculation error
Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a message to the district's certified staff on Thursday night said that because of the calculation error, the amount the school board had approved was roughly $16 million dollars more than what had been budgeted for local increases.
Sgt. Mike McDonald, like a lot of cops, added the Officer Down Memorial Page database app to his cellphone as soon as he learned about it.
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
More snow and the potential for freezing rain are possible over the weekend in the Triad as a weather system blows into the region from Canada, according to forecasters.
Schools in Clemmons had some of the highest infection rates among students and staff, according to the school district's weekly case count.
Silas Creek Crossing shopping center sold for $24.2 million to N.Y. group
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off…
Two men exchanged gunfire Wednesday in the parking lot of South Park Shopping Center on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said in a n…
LEWISVILLE — A woman was accidentally shot in the chest with an arrow Friday night while she was coming down from a tree stand off a gravel ro…
- Updated
With a potential winter storm headed to the Triad for the upcoming holiday weekend, Winston-Salem officials say they’re scrambling to find drivers to operate equipment used to prepare the city’s roads for snow or ice, and clear any that accumulates.