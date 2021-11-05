 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $949,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $949,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $949,000

Spectacular! Welcome home to this immaculate property by Paul Deren Builders. Features Include: Granite Counters; Bosch Appliances; 2 Dishwashers; Double Wall Oven; Gas Cooktop; Hardwood Floors; Intercom; 3 tankless hot water heaters; Crown Molding; Built-ins; and more! The home has 2 ML primary bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms throughout, a basement kitchenette for opt in-law suite, and ability to increase finished sf. This is truly one you have to see in person to fully appreciate. Call Today! 336-283-8689

