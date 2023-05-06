Wonderful 5 bedroom home in The Arbors at Brookberry Farm. Beautiful finishes throughout, hardwood floors throughout main level with fabulous tile work in baths and laundry; coffered ceiling in Dining room; open kitchen to Great room; Spacious kitchen with island seating, gas stove with ventilation hood, double ovens and microwave; Great room with gas log fireplace; Primary & 2nd bedroom on main level with hardwood floors – a Rare find. Primary bath has soaker tub, separate shower and heated floors, laundry on main level; 3 car garage; upper level bonus room with sliding barn door, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Covered porches on front and back; Irrigation and Radon systems in place. House is Occupied- possession Mid-July. Full Brookberry Farm amenities.