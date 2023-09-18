Exceptionally stunning Buena Vista home built in 1926 is ready for you to call home. Exterior property features a beautiful green tiled roof, plenty of parking for your needs with 4 garage spaces (One attached to house and 3 car detached garage) and a circular drive, beautiful pool for relaxing and a greenhouse. On the interior the first floor boasts a beautiful office/sitting area, huge living room for all your entertaining needs, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen that has lots of sunlight and overlooks private lot. Second level offers 3 full bathrooms and 5 bedrooms. Freshly finished third floor could be flex space for playroom or another office space. Spacious guest house in rear of property includes kitchenette and full bathroom and new mini split unit. Don't miss out, book your showing today!