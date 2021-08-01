 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $985,000

Stunning five bedroom historic home designed by architect William Roy Wallace on the market for the first time in 30 years. Absolutely gorgeous 3/4 acre flat, private lot, offering room to expand or even add a pool! This beautifully maintained home has undergone numerous thoughtful updates throughout the years. With two primary suites and three additional bedrooms, this is a rare combination of classic design and functional space. Bright eat-in kitchen opens to large deck custom built-ins throughout. Beautiful slate roof. Attached garage up-fitted with HVAC. A rare opportunity to own a piece of Winston Salem‘s history!

