56 years ago, Army medic Lawrence Joel put his life on the line to save others

Lawrence Joel, namesake of the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, was an Army medic who became Winston-Salem’s highest decorated veteran.
Joel's military citation details the deadly 24-hour battle of Nov. 8, 1965 on Hill 65 near Bien Hoa in Vietnam. It was read by read by President Lyndon Johnson in March 1967 when Joel was awarded the Medal of Honor.
Despite his injuries and the fact that most of the soldiers in the lead elements of his company were killed or wounded, Joel continued to treat the wounded at great personal risk.
"While moving from man to man, he was struck in the right leg by machine gun fire," his Medal of Honor Citation reads. "Although painfully wounded, his desire to aid his fellow soldiers transcended all personal feeling. He bandaged his own wound and self-administered morphine to deaden the pain, enabling him to continue his dangerous undertaking.
"Through this period of time, he constantly shouted words of encouragement to all around him. Then, completely ignoring the warnings of others and his pain, he continued his search for wounded, exposing himself to hostile fire; and, as bullets dug up the dirt around him, he held plasma bottles high while kneeling, completely engrossed in his life saving mission."
The citation credits him for saving the lives of more than a dozen troopers throughout the battle — 13 of whom he reached after being shot a second time and with a bullet lodged in his thigh.
After Joel ran out of medical supplies, he placed a plastic bag over the chest injury of a fellow soldier to congeal the blood and save the soldier’s life.
“His meticulous attention to duty saved a large number of lives and his unselfish, daring example under most adverse conditions was an inspiration to all."
In addition to the Medal of Honor, Joel received the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart.
Joel died in 1984, and the city named its new coliseum in honor of him and his fellow veterans in 1986.
In 2012, to commemorate Joel’s 84 birthday, his family shared some of their memorabilia with the public.
One of the people who came to the exhibit was a soldier who was treated by Joel on Nov. 8, 1965. Art Thomas came from his home in Graham to see the display.
“He saved my life. The only reason I’m standing here today is because of him,” Thomas said, his voice cracking with emotion. “There was about 80 men out there that day, (and) 48 of them are on the wall in Washington.”
Thomas said he was wounded soon after the battle started, and it took Joel a while to get to him. Joel gave Thomas a shot of morphine to kill the pain until help arrived and the wounded could be evacuated.