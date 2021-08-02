 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Advance - $675,000

Overlooking the #15th Fairway at Bermuda Run Country Club, a gated community, this 6 Bedroom luxury home has a main level primary suite, main level home office, and main level garage with Tesla Wall Connector Charging Station. Special features include Coffered Ceilings, Wine Fridge, Gas Range, Hardwood and Hand-Scraped Luxury Vinyl Plank floors, and various built-in bookshelves on all three levels. The daylight finished basement has a fabulous wetbar, Pool Table (included), Exercise Room, 6th BR with private bath, Sauna (included) and large storage areas. Relax on the screened porch and both upper level/lower level decks with steps leading to the golf course and small creek in your backyard. Membership to Bermuda Run is included allowing your family to enjoy Pool with Lazy River, Tiki Bar, Tennis, Pickleball, Dining Privileges, Fishing, 36 holes of golf and many social activities throughout the year such as Golf Cart parades and Holiday Parties. Hospitals and Excellent Schools nearby.

