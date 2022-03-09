 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $835,000

Beautiful Clemmons home in quiet location at the back of cul-de-sac on 2.45 acres. Expansive kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances opens to light filled family room with fireplace. Elegant formal rooms perfect for entertaining. Large brick patio overlooks tennis court and is just steps away from lake with dock. Main level guest room with five additional generously sized second floor bedrooms. Second floor laundry room with new tile floor. Recent paint and hardwoods throughout first and second floors. Third floor playroom with plenty of space to gather. Main level office perfect for working from home. Unfinished basement provides plenty of storage space. Three garage spaces. This one has it all!

