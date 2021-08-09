6 Bedroom Home in High Point - $329,900

Come see this lovely Large home with finished apartment style basement-BR, Full bath, kitchen and large living room. Main floor master with his & hers closets. 2 additional bedrooms on main level (1 with wood burning fireplace), full bath in hallway, and living room/dining room combo w/ large bay window, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features one large bedroom with walk-in closet + 2 eave storage closets, one more bedroom with double closets, and a full bath that includes a laundry shoot under the sink. Closet space throughout for easy storage! Beautifully maintained front yard. ***MUST SEE***