6 Bedroom Home in High Point - $599,000

Looking for the one that has it all, from superb floor plan to stellar outdoor living? Owner has done a tremendous amount of work to this already fabulous Windsor built home. Popular Cotswold plan. Finished basement with additional bedroom and bath (could be in-law suite), office, recreation room, plus home theatre with projector and surround sound. Owners added extra parking pad, basketball court with Gorilla goal, concrete patio, lower level deck with fans and speakers, stone steps to lower yard, fire pit, trampoline play area, automated door locks, sandbox, rip rap at creek, third zone to HVAC, plantation shutters/blinds throughout & recessed lighting. 9' ceilings on first floor. 9'8" ceilings in basement. Complete smart home system. Primary suite on main level has large walk-in closet, door to screened porch & luxurious bath w/granite counters. There is an additional bedroom & bath on the main level. 12'x11'7" screened porch w/surround sound. Perfect backyard for active lifestyle!

