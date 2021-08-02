6 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $445,000

Beautiful two story home in the Oak Grove school district in Lexington! Complete with six bedrooms and three full baths this home is perfect for your growing family! Lovely hardwood flooring throughout the living and dining room areas. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, granite countertops, and a large island. Huge master suite on the second floor that comes with walk in closets, a walk in shower and separate tub. Relax out back on the covered patio that overlooks a half acre lot. This home will not last long, so be sure to schedule your private showing today!