6 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $2,195,000

Grand custom Georgian style brick home for the current owner by Ron Williams is situated on 1.85 acres of tranquil lake front property in desirable gated community of Wellsprings. Extensive craftsmanship & custom millwork throughout include the coffered ceiling in the two-story great room graced by the stone fireplace. This exquisite home boasts spacious rooms throughout for everyday living or gracious entertaining. Peaceful lake/pool views can be viewed from most rooms. Enjoy your favorite beverage on the ML primary ensuite’s private covered porch or the sitting area by the fireplace w/gas logs. Gourmet kitchen offering chef’s dream of a butler’s pantry, granite w/upscale appliances. 2 additional ML bedrooms & 3 UL bedrooms, all w/ private baths. Luxurious living features as wine cellar, cedar closet, elevator, lower level second kitchen & eating area, steam shower and beautiful self-cleaning, heated pool w/hot tub begins the long list of special features. Supplemental info available.