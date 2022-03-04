Grand custom Georgian style brick home for the current owner by Ron Williams is situated on 1.85 acres of tranquil lake front property in desirable gated community of Wellsprings. Extensive craftsmanship & custom millwork throughout include the coffered ceiling in the two-story great room graced by the stone fireplace. This exquisite home boasts spacious rooms throughout for everyday living or gracious entertaining. Peaceful lake/pool views can be viewed from most rooms. Enjoy your favorite beverage on the ML primary ensuite’s private covered porch or the sitting area by the fireplace w/gas logs. Gourmet kitchen offering chef’s dream of a butler’s pantry, granite w/upscale appliances. 2 additional ML bedrooms & 3 UL bedrooms, all w/ private baths. Luxurious living features as wine cellar, cedar closet, elevator, lower level second kitchen & eating area, steam shower and beautiful self-cleaning, heated pool w/hot tub begins the long list of special features. Supplemental info available.
6 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $2,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The protestors allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images.
Dear Amy: My 40-year-old son, “James” has had many bright, beautiful and intelligent girlfriends. He has been engaged and ended various relati…
Ed Weiss was named the school district's Principal of the Year last year.
Gabrielle Kirven and her family were kicked out of a hotel where they had stayed for months the day after she won against the hotel in an evictions case. Kirven and housing advocates said the hotel used a fire alarm as an opportunity to get them out of the room and then lock the door.
Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer; he is banned from all school property.
Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South…
Human remains were found Thursday in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Marilyn McKey and Taneshia Jordan were both convicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents of the assisted-living facility where they worked to fight each other. One recorded the fight and shared the video with others.
Starting Tuesday, Forsyth County will no longer require people to wear masks when they go inside a county office, although a few exceptions remain.