6 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $365,000

This beautiful, well maintained, spacious two-story colonial home in a sought-after neighborhood is waiting for you! This home has 6 bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with a sunroom and huge walk out basement that includes a workshop and heated "man cave" not included in square footage, lean-to carport off garage for additional covered parking. Five BR's on upper level, one has a fireplace that was used as additional den/office. Primary BR on main has an updated bathroom and walk in closet. Half bath on main is updated. Living Room, Dining Room and Den are on main level. Plenty of place to spread out! Carpet and flooring replaced 4 years ago. New Dishwasher in kitchen to be installed first week of February. Two new HVAC electric heat pumps installed in August 2021. Roof is 2015. Double pane replacement windows installed in 2010. Check out the 3D tour and call your agent to see this one in person!