6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $2,385,000

This exceptional 1920s classic, lovingly maintained and thoughtfully renovated, remains the epitome of gracious living today. Designed by Graylyn architect Luther Lashmit, the 6-bedroom, 6-bath, 2-half-bath home is beautifully situated on 2.23 acres in Reynolda Park, convenient to Reynolda House & Gardens and Wake Forest. Exquisite architectural detail, artistry and craftsmanship. Original Thomas Sears landscape design has been enhanced with enticing garden spaces, a Charleston-style pool courtyard, and fencing, mature trees and shrubbery for privacy. Main-level primary suite with and his and hers baths. Bright, remodeled, fully equipped kitchen. Entire main house slate roof replaced in 2019. Private 1,458-square-foot guesthouse with recently remodeled kitchen and bath (not included in sq. footage). Property qualifies for the Forsyth County 50% Historic Tax Credit. A rare opportunity to enjoy life in one of Winston-Salem’s architectural treasures. See supplemental information.