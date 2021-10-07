 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $2,385,000

6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $2,385,000

6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $2,385,000

This exceptional 1920s classic, lovingly maintained and thoughtfully renovated, remains the epitome of gracious living today. Designed by Graylyn architect Luther Lashmit, the 6-bedroom, 6-bath, 2-half-bath home is beautifully situated on 2.23 acres in Reynolda Park, convenient to Reynolda House & Gardens and Wake Forest. Exquisite architectural detail, artistry and craftsmanship. Original Thomas Sears landscape design has been enhanced with enticing garden spaces, a Charleston-style pool courtyard, and fencing, mature trees and shrubbery for privacy. Main-level primary suite with and his and hers baths. Bright, remodeled, fully equipped kitchen. Entire main house slate roof replaced in 2019. Private 1,458-square-foot guesthouse with recently remodeled kitchen and bath (not included in sq. footage). Property qualifies for the Forsyth County 50% Historic Tax Credit. A rare opportunity to enjoy life in one of Winston-Salem’s architectural treasures. See supplemental information.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News