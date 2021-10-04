 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $235,000

Great duplex investment opportunity! Less than a mile from Baptist Hospital and close to downtown WS. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 baths per side. 1515 heats with natural gas, 1517 heats with oil. Separate covered front porches. Residents can also park in the back of the home. Water bill is combined and currently part of the rent. Listing price is based on recent appraisal. One washer/dryer will convey. Two refrigerators to convey.

