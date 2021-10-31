6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $359,900

Designed by noted architect Hall Crews, the house is one of 2 Spanish Eclectic homes in the Ardmore Historic District. Very solid hard-coat stucco construction. The house features a barrel ceiling in the living room, numerous arched doorways, built-in shelves and hutches. Many upgrades have been made. The lower level consists of well-lighted space consisting of 5 rooms of 1,053 sqft which has been a doctor’s office until recently. This was an approved home-occupation use. There is an additional 1,411 sqft of unfinished basement area. Circular side driveway (excellent parking). Large, privacy-fenced yard with great patio area. Note: the lower level sqft is not directly accessible to the upper/main floor but is included in the living area sqft. Perfect location for a photographer, seamstress or attorney office.