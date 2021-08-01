Designed by noted architect Hall Crews, the house is one of 2 Spanish Eclectic homes in the Ardmore Historic District. Very solid hard-coat stucco construction. The house features a barrel ceiling in the living room, numerous arched doorways, built-in shelves and hutches. Many upgrades have been made. The lower level consists of well-lighted space consisting of 5 rooms of 1,053 sqft which has been a doctor’s office until recently. This was an approved home-occupation use. There is an additional 1,411 sqft of unfinished basement area. Circular side driveway (excellent parking). Large, privacy-fenced yard with great patio area. Note: the lower level sqft is not directly accessible to the upper/main floor but is included in the living area sqft. Perfect location for a photographer, seamstress or attorney office.
6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The magazine released its hospital rankings for 2021-22 early Tuesday.
His mother, Anne Graham Lotz, said on social media that her son is in the intensive care unit at an unidentified hospital. She asked for people to pray for her son’s recovery.
Novant Health postpones August street festival out of COVID-19 concerns
Two surveyors working in a hard-to-reach area in southeast Winston-Salem got dehydrated Monday, and emergency crews mounted a rescue operation…
A Davie County teenager died Monday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said Tuesday.
What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages.
- Updated
Board votes 6-3 on requirement in a meeting that was at times contentious, with the chairwoman forced to call for order several times. The district will evaluate the policy after nine weeks.
Philip Morris USA halts U..S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes
A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem died in a crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said