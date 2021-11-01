 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,900

Generous one-time price reduction to adjust for updating! This Picture Perfect lot in a cul-de-sac won't last long! This masterfully built brick home boasts a screened in porch over looking the woods. It as a stream towards the back of the property, which is great for exploring and appreciating nature on this one acre lot . This massive 6 bedroom, 3 and a half bath home is gorgeous! Original hardwood floors throughout, with the primary bedroom on the first floor. The basement has excellent potential as a mother-in-law suite or just expanded living. It has a huge living room, walk out to a porch, bedroom, kitchenette and laundry conveniently located in the basement. This home will be absolutely magnificent with updating!

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

