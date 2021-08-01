 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $440,000

A comfortable and spacious layout in a gorgeous home situated in the prestigious part of the Historical Washington Park Neighborhood. Beautifully set atop the crest formally known as millionaire row and endowed with its sloping topography and lush landscape. This is a rare opportunity to move into one of these spectacular and desired estate homes where Cascade and West Banner Avenue both intersect with Doune. There is a newly installed HVAC (on the third floor), a new deck, a new roof and a new hot water heater. With Gorgeous high ceilings, original hardwoods and beautifully finished plastered walls, our home stands quite stately. The yard has been deliberately designed to easily self-maintain, with its lush English Ivy and mature Hosta's. We have walked these streets for over a decade. Whether it is to the local market for dinner, the wine bar at the bottom of the hill, the 75 acre park down the street or two blocks over to the School of the Arts. Three floors of joy!

