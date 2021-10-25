6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $450,000

Picture Perfect lot in a cul-de-sac! This masterfully built brick home boasts a screened in porch over looking the woods. It as a stream towards the back of the property, which is great for exploring and appreciating nature on this one acre lot . This massive 6 bedroom, 3 and a half bath home is gorgeous! Original hardwood floors throughout, with the primary bedroom on the first floor. The basement has excellent potential as a mother-in-law suite or just expanded living. It has a huge living room, walk out to a porch, bedroom, kitchenette and laundry conveniently located in the basement. This home will be absolutely magnificent with updating!