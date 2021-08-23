 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $899,990

Luxury living in the heart of Sherwood Forest. Home features a stunning foyer w/vaulted ceilings & grand stairwell, office space perfect for working from home, Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, Fantastic master chef kitchen w/dbl island, granite counters, Thermodor cooktop & large sub zero fridge. The Trex deck & pool area are amazing. Finished basement contains full kitchen and several other rooms. 3 car garage with electric car charger & large yard for entertaining. Call today for a showing!

