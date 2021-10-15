6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $939,900

This classic 6 bedroom 4.5 bath home is the ultimate in gracious living - finely crafted and well designed throughout. From the formal living and dining rooms to the light-filled den adjacent to the fabulous kitchen with double oven, gas cooktop and SS appliances, you will find beautiful hardwood floors, built-ins and unsurpassed quality in this entertaining friendly floorplan. The sun room with floor to ceiling windows overlooks the Gunite pool and picturesque backyard. The main level primary suite features a fireplace, huge walk-in closet and luxury bath with radiant heat bathroom floor. 4 additional bedrooms with wood floor and 2 baths are found on the upper level. The lower level has a playroom with fireplace, built-ins and kitchenette, a bedroom that could be used for exercise/office or in-law suite, bath, Sauna and fireproof, walk-in safe. Located in the heart of Buena Vista with a private backyard, including a preserved area, convenient to Forsyth Country Club & Westwood Club.