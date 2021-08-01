6 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $960,000

Superlatives apply: Neighborhood - Street - Condition - Updates & Remodeling - Liveability, to name a few. 4900+/- square feet of classic charm intertwined with the best of today's living. Six bedrooms; 4 full & 2 half baths. Recently finished lower level among the best one will ever see in BV! Exceptional storage - 25x25 detached garage in fine condition - recently upfitted open side porch as well as full front porch - attractive terrace level for entertaining - front circular driveway - and we haven't begun to describe the fine, open and bright interior which is viewable via Matterport video and attached photography. Supplemental data sheet will be available. Nothing can equal a firsthand, onsite visit so schedule an appointment asap.