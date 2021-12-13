7 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $464,800

If you are looking for a ton of space, look no further. This beautiful brick ranch has 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms! Upon entry, beautiful hardwood flooring runs through most of the house! Lots of entertaining space with separate living room and family room off kitchen with large island and granite countertops and SS appliances. 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms are on one side of the main living area and one full bedroom and bath are off the kitchen, great for a guest room or dedicated home office. Take a tour today!