 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $464,900

7 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $464,900

7 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $464,900

If you are looking for a ton of space, look no further. This beautiful brick ranch has 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms! Upon entry, beautiful hardwood flooring runs through most of the house! Lots of entertaining space with separate living room and family room off kitchen with large island and granite countertops and SS appliances. 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms are on one side of the main living area and one full bedroom and bath are off the kitchen, great for a guest room or dedicated home office. Take a tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News