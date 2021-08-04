Truly incredible 12,000+ SF LUXURY LIVING space, nestled on secluded 4.63 acre setting in one of Winston-Salem's most reserved communities. Designed by world-renowned Architect, John P. Shackleford Jr, this home is the definition of elegance. Second gated stone entrance. Main level primary bedroom/bath AND upper level primary bedroom/bath. Finished basement includes a kitchen, pantry, sitting room, playroom and secluded terrace. Immaculate Outdoor entertaining space along with several patios and in-ground pool adds additional living space outside. Irrigation system.
7 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $3,897,000
