This Historic Victorian 3 story home was built in 1902 and is simply magnificent. Zoned LB-S commercial with 8 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 17 parking spaces, and over 4700 sq ft!!! So much potential as a residence AND/OR commercial use. Bed and Breakfast, Coffee Shop, Art Gallery, whatever you want (within reason; ). "They don't build 'em like they used to" has never been more true. Home was originally used as a women's dormitory for the local Moravian School. Sooo much history and potential. As soon as you walk in the front door you will truly become enamored with every single intricate detail. Featuring ten foot ceilings, multiple porches for your morning coffee, separate living spaces, multiple kitchens, updated windows, hidden rooms, heart pine planks, exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, greenhouses, circle driveway, the "secret garden", massive rooms, office space, EVERYTHING! You have to come see this property but be careful because you WILL fall in love with it. Showings start 4/1/22.
8 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
The name outside says “Hot Dog City,” but hot dogs are just one of the many things you’ll find inside the 1,600-square-foot building at 2300 N…
Kernersville 17-year-old killed in crash, car fire in southeastern Forsyth near Davidson County line
A senior at Glenn High School died Tuesday when his vehicle ran off Hastings Road, struck a tree and caught fire, authorities said.
Behind morning traffic snarl, a sad saga: Another move in Winston-Salem's yearslong fight over condemned eyesore
City crews remove RV from a lot on Silas Creek where a court-ordered demolition was carried out in 2021.
Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief
Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor.
Two men arrested in connection with Friday's shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House that injured Walkertown Fire Chief and another man
Winston-Salem police have arrested two men in connection with Friday’s shooting that injured a city firefighter and another man, authorities s…
Wake Forest medical student's tweet makes waves. 'He had to get stuck twice' after gender ID comments, student posted.
Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Thursday it is reviewing a social media post by a student who described a patient's inflammatory comments on gender identity.
A long-awaited housing renovation in East Winston is getting underway soon. United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church is starting work on …
That’s right. Former curator Wendy Earle is out, and her replacement will soon be in. Or replacements, plural. Explanation to come.
Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature.