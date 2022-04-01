8 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $549,000

This Historic Victorian 3 story home was built in 1902 and is simply magnificent. Zoned LB-S commercial with 8 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 17 parking spaces, and over 4700 sq ft!!! So much potential as a residence AND/OR commercial use. Bed and Breakfast, Coffee Shop, Art Gallery, whatever you want (within reason; ). "They don't build 'em like they used to" has never been more true. Home was originally used as a women's dormitory for the local Moravian School. Sooo much history and potential. As soon as you walk in the front door you will truly become enamored with every single intricate detail. Featuring ten foot ceilings, multiple porches for your morning coffee, separate living spaces, multiple kitchens, updated windows, hidden rooms, heart pine planks, exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, greenhouses, circle driveway, the "secret garden", massive rooms, office space, EVERYTHING! You have to come see this property but be careful because you WILL fall in love with it. Showings start 4/1/22.