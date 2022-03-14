8 Bedroom Home in King - $199,900

Great Investment Property!!!!Four Homes for the price of one! This property contains four single family homes that are on .94 acres. All of the houses are occupied ($2100 monthly in rent) One house is 2/1 (549 sqf), one is 2/1 (896 sqf), one is 3/1 (1160 sqf), and one is 1/1 (414 sqf). ALL homes must be sold together. POF are required prior to showing.